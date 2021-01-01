  • SoFly - Landing Challenge Pro - MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-19-2021 08:01 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    SoFly - Landing Challenge Pro - MSFS

    Realise your true skill in your piloting abilities with Landing Challenge Pro as you take on nearly 30 unique landing challenges throughout the world.

    Discover thrilling new destinations featuring approaches that often leave no room for error. Go up against short-runways, high-altitude approaches, and mountainous terrain on your global journey to build up your landing skills. Immerse yourself in the natural surroundings of stunning beaches and forests as you soar above the scenic locations, but remember your ultimate goal is to perform a safe landing.

    Newcomers and experienced simmers alike can improve their landing skills with insightful feedback after each successful landing. Share your results with friends online and invite them to compete with your score. Advance through three difficulty levels choosing from Easy, Tough and Pro and master each challenge.

    Harness all your skills to take on approaches through extreme weather conditions. Blizzards and freezing temperatures will cause ice to build up, whilst hurricanes and gusty winds will sway your aircraft from side to side. Take on several exhilarating and epic challenges in a variety of aircraft types and work towards becoming a pro.

    Build on your experience and skill with Landing Challenge Pro to gain the confidence you need to take on any approach.

    Features

    Nearly 30 expertly crafted landing challenges spread throughout the world:

    • Unique missions designed to test your landing skills
    • Diverse challenges including short-runways, beach landings, engine failures and more
    • Custom-made weather presets for hurricanes, sandstorms, blizzards and more
    • Feedback after each successful landing
    • Three distinct difficulty levels perfect for any degree of experience
    • An easy-to-follow comprehensive manual

     

    Purchase SoFly - Landing Challenge Pro - MSFS
    See other SoFly products for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    I Guess The Rain's Down In...

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Somewhere in Africa, forced down do to weather conditions.

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 09:59 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Looking For a Way to Increase FSX Font Size

    Thread Starter: leegra

    I've been spending most of my free time for the past several months enjoying MSFS. Recently, I went back to another machine, where I have FSX...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 08:48 PM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    Question about P3D and FS2020

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Who here has P3D or the new sim 2020. Do you think it's better then FSX and, can FSX aircraft be flown in P3D and FS2020? Since i can't trust...

    Last Post By: 1biggles1 Today, 07:25 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    I'm no. 6! I'm no. 6! (MSFS St. Barts landing challenge)

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I needed a change of scene/pace today, so I "went" to St. Barts. I started off on RWY 28 in the Beech Bonanza. Taking off, I had to pull back back...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 07:13 PM Go to last post