VSKYLABS Offers Closer Look AT WIP PAC CT/4E Project

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': PAC CT/4E Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Work In Progress). A closer look at the evolving aircraft. To note that the VSKYLABS CT/4E variant is equipped with a *standard* CT/4 rear-seat, visible in the attached screen shot. The aircraft is a perfect basic and advanced trainer, including aerobatics. Test flights has throttled up and the project already provides one of the most exciting flying experiences here at the 'labs.

Stay tuned for more!

