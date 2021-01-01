Aerosoft - FSDG - Hurghada for P3D v4/v5

Hurghada, Egypt - one of the top scuba diving and sun bathing locations in Africa, and a great destination for every pilot. With the many hotels and resorts along the approach slope, you can really dive into this scenery when approaching one of the two runways. Or are you a hired pilot carrying VIP passengers to their luxury apartments in El Gouna? Then land at El Gouna airport, which is perfectly suited for small private jets.

With this scenery, Hurghada finally gets the rendition it deserves in P3D v4/v5.

Features

Fully accurate rendition of Hurghada International Airport (HEGN) and surroundings

High resolution aerial imagery

Hotels, resorts, landmarks, autogen and 3D lighting

Additional rendition of El Gouna private airport (HEGO)

Ultra-realistic shadow and light rendition on 3D objects and ground

Volumetric lights for supreme experience between dusk and dawn

Animated apron traffic

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Optional SODE jetways and VDGS systems

Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series

Manual included

