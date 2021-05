Sierrasim Summer Sale

Scenery designer Sierrasim Simulation announces a summer sale going on now at the FlightSim.Com Store. For a limited time only you can save 30% off the regular prices of their scenery for MSFS 2020, Prepar3D and FSX. Visit South American destinations like SKLM Jorge Isaacs Airport, MNMG Augusto Sandino International Airport or SKMZ La Nubia Airport or fly into KSYR Syracuse International in New York plus many more.

