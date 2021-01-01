Aerosoft - Airfield Lido di Venezia for MSFS

Historically, Venice is certainly one of the most famous cities in the world. The numerous sights of the city, be it the Grand Canal, the Rialto Bridge, St. Mark's Square or the Doge's Palace are world famous and attract millions of tourists every year. Venice Lido Airport is the ideal starting point for an expedition over Venice.

The airfield, still restored in the style of the former commercial airport, has been recreated as realistically as possible for the Microsoft Flight Simulator. Many different 3D objects and effects await you on the airfield grounds, so all buildings have been recreated and provided with PBR effects.

Individual animations such as weather-dependent 3D people or animated sun shades in the tower together with random static aircraft make the airfield look alive. Through a performance optimization based on specifications by Microsoft, the runtime speed is excellent despite many objects and photogrammetric city. Start your expedition over Venice now!

Features

Detailed rendition of the airfield LIPV Lido di Venezia

Perfectly blended into photogrammetric city of Venice

Fully custom modelling and texturing using PBR-effects throughout the entire airfield

Clutter objects and 3D people to bring the airport to life

Custom night lighting including runway and taxiway

Custom static aircrafts (aircrafts and helicopters) reflecting the real traffic at the airfield (randomized)

Individual animations like weather dependent 3D people, animated sun visors at tower and more

Excessive performance optimization based on specifications by Microsoft

Best spot to start your Venice adventure

