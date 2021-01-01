  • Orbx Announces Split Airport For Prepar3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-19-2021 10:45 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Announces Split Airport For Prepar3D

    Introducing LDSP Split Airport for P3Dv4+

    Situated in the eastern shore of the Adriatic Sea, our next destination for the Havant Studio team is Croatia's second-largest city - Split.

    Split Airport (LDSP) is the second busiest in Croatia and is a major destination during the European summer months with almost 40 airlines servicing the airport mainly with A320s and 737s. The airport saw over 3 million passengers in 2019 from many destinations across Europe.

    Our talented developers have created a very accurate depiction of the airport including the interior of the main terminal and a detailed groundpoly all with PBR textures as standard. The airport is brought to life with dynamic lighting and reflections in high def.

    Orbx Announces Split Airport For Prepar3D

    Orbx Announces Split Airport For Prepar3D

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021
    Tags: ldsp, orbx, split

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    mtheory8

    How do you keep FSX interesting?

    Thread Starter: mtheory8

    Hi folks, What do you do on FSX to keep things interesting? Fun addons? try different planes? practice non-normal procedures? do ATW trips?...

    Last Post By: edgreenberg Today, 08:56 AM Go to last post
    doering1

    Parallels Installed

    Thread Starter: doering1

    I know I am in the minority, but I now have Parallels installed on my Mac with the latest version of Windows 10 ready for MSFS 2020. I have using...

    Last Post By: milleron Today, 08:50 AM Go to last post
    richiemo

    No more active camera

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Gang, did I see somewhere that active camera is no longer avail/supported for FS9. I can't find it on simmarket anymore and may have read somewhere...

    Last Post By: stingray77 Today, 07:54 AM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    Question about P3D and FS2020

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Who here has P3D or the new sim 2020. Do you think it's better then FSX and, can FSX aircraft be flown in P3D and FS2020? Since i can't trust...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 07:08 AM Go to last post