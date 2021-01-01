Orbx Announces Split Airport For Prepar3D

Situated in the eastern shore of the Adriatic Sea, our next destination for the Havant Studio team is Croatia's second-largest city - Split.

Split Airport (LDSP) is the second busiest in Croatia and is a major destination during the European summer months with almost 40 airlines servicing the airport mainly with A320s and 737s. The airport saw over 3 million passengers in 2019 from many destinations across Europe.

Our talented developers have created a very accurate depiction of the airport including the interior of the main terminal and a detailed groundpoly all with PBR textures as standard. The airport is brought to life with dynamic lighting and reflections in high def.

