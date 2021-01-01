Review: FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition

PMDG QOTS II Edition Publisher: FS2Crew Review Author:

Richard Nurse Suggested Price:

$49.95

FS2Crew is well known for making high quality renditions of real-world operating procedures and simulated flight crew for simulator aircraft. These products expose the simmer to what it's really like to operate these aircraft with a flight crew, passengers and cabin attendants, and ramp agents. FS 2 Crew has developed the perfect rendition of the flight deck environment of the Boeing 747-400, specifically for the PMDG 747 QOTS II! It simulates a highly trained First Officer (FO) who has complete authority over all the systems of the aircraft, and actually controls the overhead panel, since as you may already know, the overhead panel lies specifically within the duties of the First Officer. You also have an attentative Flight Attendant, and ground crew to complete the entire cockpit working environment experience.

With this product, you can expect the same level of accuracy, attention to detail, and quality as other FS2Crew products to bring to you the 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set. Apparently, it's so realistic in fact that FS2Crew has won the supreme accolade of receiving official PMDG status as the only 'Official' flight crew expansion pack for the PMDG 747!FS2Crew has designed this product in close consultation with real-world 747 pilot to give you the best SOP rendition possible for the 747 so that you can take your PMDG 747 QOTS II experience to the next level. Here are some of the features you can expect from this product:

Two 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets. Note: Button Control is limited to 1 SOP

Supports FSX and P3D, including P3D V4 and V5, out of the box!

Multiple configuration options to customize callouts and procedures to match your needs.

Passenger and Freighter Operations

NGX Reboot style User Interface

Realistic Departure and Approach Briefs

Three voice sets (2 female pilots and 1 male pilot)

Cabin announcements and Cabin PAs

External ground / air cart handling

Turn-arounds / Thru-Flights

Thousands of new sound files

And more!,/p>

NEW for V1.3 (Limited Support for the 747-800 models - P3D 64 bit version only)

Installation

Installation of this application can be done easily, and does not require setup routines or programming of any sort.

This product is multi-platformer, and can be installed on multiple versions of FSX and P3D:

After installation, run the PMDG 747 QOTS II Configuration Manager to enable the application for the PMDG 747. Upon clicking the red enable button, it will be installed into the Panel.cfg of the PMDG 747.

Installation complete!