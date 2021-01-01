  • Review: FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-23-2021 10:02 AM  Number of Views: 18  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition  Next

    PMDG QOTS II Edition

    Publisher: FS2Crew

    Review Author:
    Richard Nurse

    Suggested Price:
    $49.95
    Buy Here

    FS2Crew is well known for making high quality renditions of real-world operating procedures and simulated flight crew for simulator aircraft. These products expose the simmer to what it's really like to operate these aircraft with a flight crew, passengers and cabin attendants, and ramp agents. FS 2 Crew has developed the perfect rendition of the flight deck environment of the Boeing 747-400, specifically for the PMDG 747 QOTS II! It simulates a highly trained First Officer (FO) who has complete authority over all the systems of the aircraft, and actually controls the overhead panel, since as you may already know, the overhead panel lies specifically within the duties of the First Officer. You also have an attentative Flight Attendant, and ground crew to complete the entire cockpit working environment experience.

    With this product, you can expect the same level of accuracy, attention to detail, and quality as other FS2Crew products to bring to you the 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set. Apparently, it's so realistic in fact that FS2Crew has won the supreme accolade of receiving official PMDG status as the only 'Official' flight crew expansion pack for the PMDG 747!FS2Crew has designed this product in close consultation with real-world 747 pilot to give you the best SOP rendition possible for the 747 so that you can take your PMDG 747 QOTS II experience to the next level. Here are some of the features you can expect from this product:

    • Two 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets. Note: Button Control is limited to 1 SOP
    • Supports FSX and P3D, including P3D V4 and V5, out of the box!
    • Multiple configuration options to customize callouts and procedures to match your needs.
    • Passenger and Freighter Operations
    • NGX Reboot style User Interface
    • Realistic Departure and Approach Briefs
    • Three voice sets (2 female pilots and 1 male pilot)
    • Cabin announcements and Cabin PAs
    • External ground / air cart handling
    • Turn-arounds / Thru-Flights
    • Thousands of new sound files

    And more!,/p>

    NEW for V1.3 (Limited Support for the 747-800 models - P3D 64 bit version only)

    Installation

    Installation of this application can be done easily, and does not require setup routines or programming of any sort.

    FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition

    This product is multi-platformer, and can be installed on multiple versions of FSX and P3D:

    FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition

    After installation, run the PMDG 747 QOTS II Configuration Manager to enable the application for the PMDG 747. Upon clicking the red enable button, it will be installed into the Panel.cfg of the PMDG 747.

    FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition

    Installation complete!

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22588-Pilot-s-Releases-Boeing-B314-For-P3D

    Last Post By: Josette Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post
    JSMR

    Landclass or mesh causing memory leaks?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I seemed to have an issue at one airport, FRF’s NFFN. I added some freeware landclass the and the 70m fresh mesh. It’s looks great. But it leaks...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 08:53 AM Go to last post
    pomak249

    Deleting addon scenery?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Hi Guys I suspect I know the answer! I want to trim down my rather large addon scenery collection, is it safe to delete scenery from the addon...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 08:39 AM Go to last post
    Dmrj697

    MSFS 2020 Best CPU

    Thread Starter: Dmrj697

    What is the best CPU for MFS 2020?

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 08:17 AM Go to last post