Review: oliXsim - Lockheed L18 Lodestar For X-Plane 11

Lockheed Lodestar Model 18 Publisher: oliXsim Review Author:

Stuart McGregor Suggested Price:

$19.28

The Aircraft

The aircraft under review in this article is oliXsim's Lockheed Lodestar Model 18 released mid-2020. The version in question was 1.1.

The L18, is a twin engine all metal mid-wing transport and was first introduced in 1940. There were just over 600 built across all variants, with both commercial airline and military variants being offered here.

It definitely has that 1940's retro look and feel, so let's see how it performs.

Initial Thoughts

I purchased my copy at the FlightSim.Com Store and in my opinion it is reasonably priced at $19.28 considering you are getting both commercial airline and military options, and a total of 5 variants for that price. It is a large download at a little over 500MB, so be prepared for a bit of a wait if your internet speed is a little slow.

Installation is simple, just a case of drop and drag into your X-Plane's Aircraft folder, however there is a security key required for this one, so you need to activate it once installed. The documentation provided is genuinely nice and authentic, and has a real vintage look to it. You will find several documents provided, including a POH, emergency procedures, info on the autopilot or automatic flight system, the modern avionics that are provided on some variants, instructions for dealing with ice and rain (both of which are simulated) and very importantly, instructions on how to start the engines from cold and dark. I found the documentation clear and easy to read and follow.

The fact that there are multiple versions and variants provided (with and without X-Plane standard GPS), means there is plenty for even the most experienced simmer to get their teeth into, and it took me a few hours to check out all the versions and variants. I really do like it when developers provide options for end users, as that way there is never a shortage of features to check out. This review is very much an initial look into some of the main features offered, however for those who like to really delve in the minutia, I could honestly have spent many more hours getting to know everything the L18 from oilXsim has to offer. Having options is a good thing in my opinion.

On The Ground

The exterior details are nicely done, with more rivets than you can shake a stick at, multiple radio antennas, nicely modelled landing gear & control surfaces, through to the shiny bare metal look, these are just a few examples of why this aircraft is extremely easy on the eye. From photographs of the real-world aircraft, the developers appear to have done a rather good job in my opinion of replicating the L18 in X-Plane, so well done to them. The shiny exterior fuselage effects may not be everyone's cup of tea, but I quite liked this feature, which is very in keeping with aircraft from this era. It just added to that overall retro feel you get when around aircraft of this vintage.

From the outside, the two-flight crew are partially animated with head and arm movements, and I really like the fact that their sunglasses came and went as the time of day changed.

From the pilot's seat, there are a couple of pop out menus that can be activated to control several pre-set views, as well as the 13-page Pilot's Handbook, so you can access all the key checklists during flight very easily once you know where to click on the instrument panel. Please read the manuals, it is well worth it, as there are many features discretely placed that you may not come across otherwise.