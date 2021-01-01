Taburet - SwissALTI3D 10m DEM For MSFS

SwissALTI3D is an extremely precise digital elevation model which describes the surface of Switzerland without vegetation and development. This precise elevation model now injected and carefully reworked with manual intervention to reconstruct the Matterhorn to be included in this extremely precise DEM scenery for MSFS.

This DEM scenery provides the very best of terrain design up to these days. You will also be able to enjoy this DEM scenery even by walking within MSFS around the beautiful Swiss terrain. Compiled with a resolution of 10 m as base to begin, we not exclude further injections of higher resolution areas as time goes by with further updates.

Exclusion switches are enforced all around the major airports to avoid bumps on airport perimeters either default or add-ons. These exclusion areas can be further expanded if required in future updates to enhance compatibility with future coming airport add-ons (if needed).

Area covered: Switzerland.

