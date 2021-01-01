Infinite Flight 21.1 Released

In one of its most ambitious updates ever, Infinite Flight has released version 21.1 with 3D buildings and clouds. Until now, Infinite Flight pilots have enjoyed global 15m/pixel satellite terrain imagery, along with other important benchmarks such as multiplayer flight with ATC. The focus has now shifted to an even more immersive experience with 3D objects and updated atmosphere.

Life In 3D

Infinite Flight put the focus on its multiplayer and ATC system early on. Connecting the community without the need for 3rd party systems was a priority and has allowed pilots to enjoy the Infinite Flight skies together. Now, the Infinite Flight team has pivoted toward 3D objects at airfields. In version 1 of this venture, 3D objects including buildings, jetbridges, vehicles, and even radars and fences will be static. Developers plan on gradually bringing them to life for even more immersion in the 3D world.

3D airports will be denoted by a symbol on the map, airport info screen, airport search, and on the ATC status page for multiplayer. A small collection of 3D airports have been released in 21.1 including Los Angeles, Dubai, and London Heathrow. The full list of airports is as follows:

CYTZ - Billy Bishop Toronto City

KDEN - Denver International

NZQN - Queenstown

EGLL - London Heathrow

KJFK - John F Kennedy International

OMDB - Dubai International

EGPH - Edinburgh

KLAX - Los Angeles International

PHNL - Daniel K Inouye International

EDDM - Munich

KSFO - San Francisco International

RJTT - Tokyo (Haneda) International

FACT - Cape Town International

LFPG - Paris Charles-De-Gaulle

SBGR - Guarulhos-Andre Franco

Montoro International - FAOR

O.R. Tambo International - MMMX

Benito Juarez International - URSS

Sochi - KDCA

Ronald Reagan Washington - International

NZAA - Auckland International

YSSY - Sydney Kingsford Smith

A hand-picked airport creation and editing team has been working quietly in the background building airports using a yet-to-be-revealed airport builder. More details on how this works will be explained in a future release.

Cirrus Cloud Layer

Version 1 of clouds have made their way into Infinite Flight for 21.1 in the form of a user-controlled cirrus layer. Clouds will react to atmospheric conditions such as winds aloft and light, however users will control their altitude and coverage in version 1. It was important to Infinite Flight developers that the first iteration of cloud cover reacted properly to the environmental elements.

ATC Improvements

Airports in the Infinite Flight multiplayer environment are sometimes subjected to unrealistically large volumes of traffic, especially during community events. It's important, especially during those times, for ATC to control the flow. New in 21.1, controllers can use speed assignments such as "Maintain 160kts until 4 mile final" to help keep pilots arrive on time at their destination.

New Liveries

Most Infinite Flight updates come with a selection of new liveries for pilots to choose from and 21.1 is no exception.

We've also added a fresh coat of paint to our A350 and C172 in celebration of our 10 year anniversary!

21.1 Change Log

Full list of 21.1 additions, improvements, and fixes:

NEW

3D Buildings and objects at 21 airports around the world. Infinite Flight is noweven more immersive and takes your simulator experience to new levels in multiplayer and solo modes, and our 3D airport collection will grow quickly!

User-configurable cirrus cloud layer

ATC approach speed assignments for better arrival flow into controlled airports

ATC debrief page when closing a frequency

ATC commands such as outside of center airspace warning, and back taxi for tower

“Show Username in Flight” can now be changed while in session on select servers

15 new liveries for various aircraft

FIXED

Missing flight plans for users when the multiplayer server resets

Stats not saving after aircraft crash

Taxi speed violations after flying in XCub

IMPROVED

Adding an approach procedure now automatically selects the airport as the final waypoint

Added missing PBR textures to older aircraft

Infinite Flight User Guide

The Infinite Flight community has historically been a great source of help and instruction for new pilots. In addition to this, users can now reference a comprehensive set of user guides that range from launching the app for the first time to in-depth instructions on how to use instrument procedures. Visit infiniteflight.com/guide to get started.

About Infinite Flight

Infinite Flight brings mobile flight simulation and Air Traffic control to phones and tablets. Infinite Flight is a full-featured, multiplayer, mobile flight simulator for aviation lovers on the go. Enjoy the most comprehensive flight simulation experience available on mobile devices-whether you are a curious novice or an accomplished pilot. Fly alone in solo mode, or upgrade to the amazing Live multiplayer mode for the most engaging flying and ATC experience with other subscribers all around the world.

infiniteflight.com