Lionheart Creations Reports Trinidad Lighting Bug

There appears to be a bug now in the light system when going to and from outside view. I do not remember this happening in all the various test flights I did, so perhaps this is something I broke recently just before release. The bug turns off the lights when you go to exterior view mode. When you come back in, it's dark and you need to turn them all back on. Very odd.

Once I get this sorted, I'll get the update out to you all. My humble apologies and many many thanks for your kind patience.

