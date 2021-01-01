  • Indiafoxtecho Update On F-35 And M346 For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-18-2021 10:54 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

    After some DCS teasing, here is an update on the MSFS front, and on our military models specifically (as we discussed the SU-31 just few days ago).

    As you know, the next in line are the F-35 and the M-346. For both, the approach we have taken is to go back to evaluate each asset of these projects in MSFS - and go back to the drawing board when needed, and redesign from scratch what is not up to the quality level we want to achieve.

    IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

    IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

    As for the F-35, with respect to our P3D version:

    • We have decided to remake the virtual cockpit from scratch
    • Many details of the external model have been remade from scratch and the textures have been remastered to 8K
    • The MFD (or better PCD in the F-35 lingo) is being rewritten and all the graphic elements and the fonts have been revised, so that the look is much closer to the real deal
    • The flight model will be MSFS native
    • At the moment we are focusing on the F-35A, with the B and C models to follow (although we hope to have all of them available at launch)

    However, there are also some drawbacks and, as usual, we want you to be aware of them. In detail:

    • Some systems/PCD modes will not be simulated, as they are not supported by MSFS. These include ASR, DAS, TFLIR and SRCH modes. Of course this detracts from the "F-35 experience" as they are an essential part of the mission system
    • The avionics will still be by and large XML-based. This is not optimal for performance, but rewriting the PCD from scratch in C++ would have taken forever
    • We have not started experimenting with the STOVL functionalities yet...so they are still TBC
    • The model will have no weapons (not even static ones) as they are banned from the MSFS Markeplace

    Even with these limitations, we are pretty happy with the results so far and we hope it will be a decent rendition of the aircraft.

    As for the M-346, it is a little too early to show where we are with it - but we believe it is looking pretty good.

    Source
    Indiafoxtecho Update On Sukhoi 31 For MSFS
    IndiaFoxtEcho Reports Update Problems In MSFS Marketplace

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:16 AM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    New Info On FSX Activation Issue.

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Okay heres how this whole thing started. I downloaded FSX Deluxe to a USB drive, amazon sent it to me out the blue..(I didn't order it they just...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 08:13 AM Go to last post
    MAD1

    25 years?

    Thread Starter: MAD1

    Is it 25 years Nels of Flightsim.com? If so, are you going to do a review like you did at 10 and 20 years? Hope so.

    Last Post By: DominicS Today, 07:39 AM Go to last post
    richiemo

    No more active camera

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Gang, did I see somewhere that active camera is no longer avail/supported for FS9. I can't find it on simmarket anymore and may have read somewhere...

    Last Post By: stingray77 Today, 02:29 AM Go to last post