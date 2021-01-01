TopSkills - ATC for Instrument Flight Rules Video for MSFS

Air Traffic Control (ATC) is a service operated by appropriate authorities to promote the safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic. It also provides weather reports and pilot advisories. Simulation pilots will make their flights more realistic by communicating with ATC and following its instructions and clearances.

Communicate With All ATC Facilities for Instrument Flights

Towers

Ground Control

Departure Control

Air Route Traffic Control Centers

Approach Control

Common Traffic Advisories

Automated weather reports

Use All ATC Functions for Instrument Flights

Requests

Clearances

Instructions

Reports

Readbacks

Communicate IFR in All Relevant Airspace

Controlled airports

Uncontrolled airports

On the ground

En route

Adhere to Basic ATC Procedures

Contacting ATC

Requesting and receiving IFR clearance to fly

Asking for and getting IFR clearance for taxiing to active runway

Requesting and receiving clearance to take off IFR

Holding short and taxiing into position

Handing off to other ATC jurisdictions

Requesting and receiving altitude changes

Receiving en route atmospheric pressures

Receiving destination weather reports

Cancelling IFR

Operate ATC Menus Effectively

Open and close the window.

Reposition the window.

Listen to and read ATC messages.

Select from menu options.

Use mouse and keyboard.

Know the Basics

Official ATC definitions

IFR airspaces

Differences between real and simulated ATC

Simulated ATC services

IFR weather conditions

Sources of ATC frequencies

Enjoy the Satisfaction of Simulating Air Traffic Control Realistically

Communicate with ATC like real pilots.

Know when to contact ATC.

Tune correct radio frequencies.

Recognize call signs.

Respond to ATC’s communications.

Use transponders.

And many more skills.

Two Videos in One Package

One entire video for only ground IFR procedures (15:18 min)

Separate video just for aerial IFR procedures (16:08 min)

Focus and Limits

Explains Air Traffic Control for instrument flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020.

Principles and methods can be applied to other simulators.

Discusses radio frequencies for ATC communication.

Advises IFR weather selections.

Does not explain customizing ATC.

Applies to All Aircraft That Normally Fly IFR

Airbus A320

Cessna 172, 208B, CJ4

Beech Baron, Bonanza, and King Air

Boeing 747

Daher TBM 930

Diamond DA40 and DA62

Any other aircraft with suitable instruments

Prerequisites

Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

Uses common video software that plays MP4s such as:

Windows Media Player Quick Time RealPlayer WinAmp



Instructions for use are included

Total duration 31 minutes

Bonus Items

Transcripts of entire videos

Keyboard shortcut list for MSFS 2020

V-Speed card

Knowledge of instrument operations is beneficial. My Instrument Flying for Flight Simulation Pilots book and my Flight Rules video explain in detail.Four bonus items are included free for quick and easy reference:

