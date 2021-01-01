  • TopSkills - ATC for Instrument Flight Rules Video for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-17-2021 04:32 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    TopSkills - ATC for Instrument Flight Rules Video for MSFS

    Air Traffic Control (ATC) is a service operated by appropriate authorities to promote the safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic. It also provides weather reports and pilot advisories. Simulation pilots will make their flights more realistic by communicating with ATC and following its instructions and clearances.

    Communicate With All ATC Facilities for Instrument Flights

    • Towers
    • Ground Control
    • Departure Control
    • Air Route Traffic Control Centers
    • Approach Control
    • Common Traffic Advisories
    • Automated weather reports

    Use All ATC Functions for Instrument Flights

    • Requests
    • Clearances
    • Instructions
    • Reports
    • Readbacks

    Communicate IFR in All Relevant Airspace

    • Controlled airports
    • Uncontrolled airports
    • On the ground
    • En route

    Adhere to Basic ATC Procedures

    • Contacting ATC
    • Requesting and receiving IFR clearance to fly
    • Asking for and getting IFR clearance for taxiing to active runway
    • Requesting and receiving clearance to take off IFR
    • Holding short and taxiing into position
    • Handing off to other ATC jurisdictions
    • Requesting and receiving altitude changes
    • Receiving en route atmospheric pressures
    • Receiving destination weather reports
    • Cancelling IFR

    Operate ATC Menus Effectively

    • Open and close the window.
    • Reposition the window.
    • Listen to and read ATC messages.
    • Select from menu options.
    • Use mouse and keyboard.

    Know the Basics

    • Official ATC definitions
    • IFR airspaces
    • Differences between real and simulated ATC
    • Simulated ATC services
    • IFR weather conditions
    • Sources of ATC frequencies

    Enjoy the Satisfaction of Simulating Air Traffic Control Realistically

    • Communicate with ATC like real pilots.
    • Know when to contact ATC.
    • Tune correct radio frequencies.
    • Recognize call signs.
    • Respond to ATC’s communications.
    • Use transponders.
    • And many more skills.

    Learn From Professional Instructional Videos

    • Scripted, articulated, and edited narration
    • Separate screens for each step
    • Animated highlights for key concepts
    • Succinct explanations for everything
    • Crystal clear audio quality
    • Approach charts included
    • Total video duration 31 minutes

    Two Videos in One Package

    • One entire video for only ground IFR procedures (15:18 min)
    • Separate video just for aerial IFR procedures (16:08 min)

    Focus and Limits

    • Explains Air Traffic Control for instrument flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020.
    • Principles and methods can be applied to other simulators.
    • Discusses radio frequencies for ATC communication.
    • Advises IFR weather selections.
    • Does not explain customizing ATC.

    Applies to All Aircraft That Normally Fly IFR

    • Airbus A320
    • Cessna 172, 208B, CJ4
    • Beech Baron, Bonanza, and King Air
    • Boeing 747
    • Daher TBM 930
    • Diamond DA40 and DA62
    • Any other aircraft with suitable instruments

    Prerequisites

    Knowledge of instrument operations is beneficial. My Instrument Flying for Flight Simulation Pilots book and my Flight Rules video explain in detail.

    Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

    • Uses common video software that plays MP4s such as:
      • Windows Media Player
      • Quick Time
      • RealPlayer
      • WinAmp
    • Instructions for use are included
    • Total duration 31 minutes

    Bonus Items

    Four bonus items are included free for quick and easy reference:
    • Transcripts of entire videos
    • Keyboard shortcut list for MSFS 2020
    • V-Speed card

    Purchase TopSkills - ATC for Instrument Flight Rules Video for MSFS 2020
    See other TopSkills products for MSFS 2020

