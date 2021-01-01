Just Flight - Update On P3D Tornado

Following on from their award-winning Canberra PR9, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer, Vulcan and Tornado GR1, this highly detailed simulation of the Tornado F3 adds to Just Flight's stable of outstanding military aircraft, having been developed with hands-on research and access to both real-life aircraft and training simulators, as well as pilots and ground crew.

The aircraft has been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and features a variety of 4096x4096 paint schemes covering its time in RAF service, realistic payloads and ground equipment. The aircraft features a fully 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments, 80s-era glass cockpit displays and custom-coded systems and avionics.

Source