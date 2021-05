Gaya Simulations Previews Zurich Airport Jetways

Gaya Simulations have shown off some WIP images of the jetways for their upcoming scenery of Zurich Airport (LSZH):

LSZH Zurich - The jetways!

Our talent art department just done creating the jetways for Zurich. Jetways are what we call "1st line objects", those objects you pilots seeing from 0 distance. Those objects will always be very details, top notch quality and have major impact over the user immersion.

