South Oak Co. Releases Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020

Located on the northeastern coast on the island of Maui, Hawaii.
Hana Airport and the surrounding area of the Island have been hand-crafted to replication in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. As a State of Hawaii owned regional public airport, this airfield serves general aviation, commercial, and charter air traffic. Serviced by a regularly scheduled commercial air service, Hana Airport offers a quick and convenient connection to the other Hawaiian Islands. Additional activity on the airfield includes skydiving, gliding, and aerial tours. The unique location of the runway, situated on the coastline, offers a challenging approach during high wind conditions. Landing short of runway 26 or landing long on runway 08 can result in impacting the rugged, rocky shoreline.
Features
- Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation
- Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements
- Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures
- Detailed shoreline enhancements
- Custom, high resolution orthoimagery
- All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format
