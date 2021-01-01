  • South Oak Co. Releases Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-17-2021 01:01 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    South Oak Co - Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020

    Located on the northeastern coast on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

    Hana Airport and the surrounding area of the Island have been hand-crafted to replication in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. As a State of Hawaii owned regional public airport, this airfield serves general aviation, commercial, and charter air traffic. Serviced by a regularly scheduled commercial air service, Hana Airport offers a quick and convenient connection to the other Hawaiian Islands. Additional activity on the airfield includes skydiving, gliding, and aerial tours. The unique location of the runway, situated on the coastline, offers a challenging approach during high wind conditions. Landing short of runway 26 or landing long on runway 08 can result in impacting the rugged, rocky shoreline.

    South Oak Co - Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020

    South Oak Co - Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation
    • Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements
    • Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures
    • Detailed shoreline enhancements
    • Custom, high resolution orthoimagery
    • All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format

    South Oak Co - Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020

    South Oak Co - Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020

    Purchase South Oak Co - Hana Hawaii For MSFS 2020
    See other South Oak Co scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BobSeaman

    Italian Carrier Ops by Enzo Calcagni.

    Thread Starter: BobSeaman

    I've installed the three carriers around southern Italy from ico_v1.zip by Enzo Calcagni and noticed the FS2004 restart-after-shutdown problem. I...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 01:18 PM Go to last post
    richiemo

    No more active camera

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Gang, did I see somewhere that active camera is no longer avail/supported for FS9. I can't find it on simmarket anymore and may have read somewhere...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Traffic Global For X-Plane Updated

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22450-Traffic-Global-For-X-Plane-Updated

    Last Post By: betelgeuse Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post
    jock

    Weird structures on screen in fs2020

    Thread Starter: jock

    Last week I suddenly noticed some dome-shaped skeletal grey structures appearing everywhere when I set up a flight. At first they seemed only to...

    Last Post By: jock Today, 11:10 AM Go to last post