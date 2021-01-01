Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle v1.0.2 Released

Changelog v1.0.2

Canopy Scratches too blocky - enhanced

Windscreen tint for HUD visibility against bright sky obscures night flying - removed until a better solution can be found

Touchdown sounds missing from sound pack - fixed

Doubled HDG bug in HSI ( F-15 C/D ) - removed

Fuel flow needle “twirling” at start-up ( F-15 C/D ) - fixed

MFD nozzle position graphic for F-15 E/I correction

Transponder knobs not animating - fixed

Canopy jettison handle too large, corrected

Oil temperature gauge needles corrected

Viewpoint too low, corrected

Rain flowing wrong way on F-15C canopy - fixed

F15 C/D nozzle needles INOP - fixed

Navigation light colours - corrected

Panel folders XML general errors and typos - fixed

Additions:

Internal screens enhanced for improved performance (FPS)

ACES II ejection seat pan and harness textures enhanced

Exterior and interior models on all variants now separated to conform to MSFS method of separate cockpit and external models

Taxi light and switch added (forward left-side panel, marked "taxi light")

Landing light and taxi lights now emissive on external model

Landing and taxi lights illuminate ground ahead of aircraft when in cockpit

Mirrors can be switched off to avoid excessive sun glare (switch on right hand side panel marked "mirrors", off by default)

Extra LOD models added to conform more closely to MSFS standards for PC and X-Box

General texturing and PBR enhancements

Known Issues:

HUD power switch is off by default (located below HUD, marked as "on" and "off", switch tagged as "HUD Power") Same for mirror switch

MSFS new centre of gravity system; check MAC % before flight to ensure centre of balance is correct (hopefully fixed by Asobo soon)

HUD text still hard to see against bright clouds / sky. Windshield tinting was generally unpopular as a fix, so seeking a new solution to this issue.

Pilots' heads no longer animated due to separate interior / exterior models. Will see if this animation can be returned after further investigation

TAA mode still tears all and any projected-gauge displays. This is a current limitation within MSFS, and at this time Asobo have not issued a fix.

About The DC Designs F-15 Eagle

DC Designs are proud to announce their first aircraft collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator! This F-15 Eagle package includes four highly detailed MSFS models: the F-15C, D, E and I ‘Ra’am’ Eagles.

DC Designs’ F-15 Eagle is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today’s most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the DC Designs F-15 Eagle is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.

Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

All models have been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ‘Model Behaviors’ animations and built to MSFS operational specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.

The DC Designs F-15 Eagles are fully compliant with MSFS native materials and make use of the new simulator’s features such as rain effects and sounds, fully reflective glass, native aerodynamic sound structures, the new ‘Modern’ aerodynamics system with the ability to provoke ‘departure spins’, and customised visibility controls for wheel chocks, covers, GPU and guard.

The F-15 Eagles also contain custom-built and animated effects such as G-vapor, afterburners, and custom-modelled Head-Up Displays.

Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations and custom-coded air-intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle-of-attack.

Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces.

The F-15 Eagles are also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.

Cockpit

Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing, each matching the respective variants

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Working rear-view mirrors

‘Scratched canopy’ glass effects, reflective glass

Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats

Front and rear cockpit positions included in all twin-seat variants

Aircraft Systems

3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real F-15 Eagles

MFDs with visual layouts based on the real aircraft systems

Head-Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F-15 Eagle variants

Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via the simulator Payload Manager, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hardpoints with active weight increase.

