Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle v1.0.2 Released

    Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle for MSFS

    Changelog v1.0.2

    • Canopy Scratches too blocky - enhanced
    • Windscreen tint for HUD visibility against bright sky obscures night flying - removed until a better solution can be found
    • Touchdown sounds missing from sound pack - fixed
    • Doubled HDG bug in HSI ( F-15 C/D ) - removed
    • Fuel flow needle “twirling” at start-up ( F-15 C/D ) - fixed
    • MFD nozzle position graphic for F-15 E/I correction
    • Transponder knobs not animating - fixed
    • Canopy jettison handle too large, corrected
    • Oil temperature gauge needles corrected
    • Viewpoint too low, corrected
    • Rain flowing wrong way on F-15C canopy - fixed
    • F15 C/D nozzle needles INOP - fixed
    • Navigation light colours - corrected
    • Panel folders XML general errors and typos - fixed

    Additions:

    • Internal screens enhanced for improved performance (FPS)
    • ACES II ejection seat pan and harness textures enhanced
    • Exterior and interior models on all variants now separated to conform to MSFS method of separate cockpit and external models
    • Taxi light and switch added (forward left-side panel, marked "taxi light")
    • Landing light and taxi lights now emissive on external model
    • Landing and taxi lights illuminate ground ahead of aircraft when in cockpit
    • Mirrors can be switched off to avoid excessive sun glare (switch on right hand side panel marked "mirrors", off by default)
    • Extra LOD models added to conform more closely to MSFS standards for PC and X-Box
    • General texturing and PBR enhancements

    Known Issues:

    • HUD power switch is off by default (located below HUD, marked as "on" and "off", switch tagged as "HUD Power") Same for mirror switch
    • MSFS new centre of gravity system; check MAC % before flight to ensure centre of balance is correct (hopefully fixed by Asobo soon)
    • HUD text still hard to see against bright clouds / sky. Windshield tinting was generally unpopular as a fix, so seeking a new solution to this issue.
    • Pilots' heads no longer animated due to separate interior / exterior models. Will see if this animation can be returned after further investigation
    • TAA mode still tears all and any projected-gauge displays. This is a current limitation within MSFS, and at this time Asobo have not issued a fix.

    About The DC Designs F-15 Eagle

    DC Designs are proud to announce their first aircraft collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator! This F-15 Eagle package includes four highly detailed MSFS models: the F-15C, D, E and I ‘Ra’am’ Eagles.

    DC Designs’ F-15 Eagle is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today’s most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the DC Designs F-15 Eagle is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.

    Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle for MSFS

    Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

    • All models have been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ‘Model Behaviors’ animations and built to MSFS operational specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
    • The DC Designs F-15 Eagles are fully compliant with MSFS native materials and make use of the new simulator’s features such as rain effects and sounds, fully reflective glass, native aerodynamic sound structures, the new ‘Modern’ aerodynamics system with the ability to provoke ‘departure spins’, and customised visibility controls for wheel chocks, covers, GPU and guard.
    • The F-15 Eagles also contain custom-built and animated effects such as G-vapor, afterburners, and custom-modelled Head-Up Displays.
    • Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations and custom-coded air-intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle-of-attack.
    • Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces.
    • The F-15 Eagles are also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.

    Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle for MSFS

    Cockpit

    • Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing, each matching the respective variants
    • Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
    • Working rear-view mirrors
    • ‘Scratched canopy’ glass effects, reflective glass
    • Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
    • Front and rear cockpit positions included in all twin-seat variants

    Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle for MSFS

    Aircraft Systems

    • 3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real F-15 Eagles
    • MFDs with visual layouts based on the real aircraft systems
    • Head-Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F-15 Eagle variants
    • Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via the simulator Payload Manager, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hardpoints with active weight increase.

    Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle for MSFS

    Just Flight - DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E, I Eagle for MSFS

