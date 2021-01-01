Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 is an excellent complement to the first product in the series Grenadines Islands Vol. 1. The Grenadines are located in the Caribbean and are part of the Lesser Antilles, between the islands of Saint Vincent and the island of Grenada. Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 comprises three airports: the islands of Bequia (TVSB), the island of Mustique (TVSM) and the island of Canouan (TVSC). The airports are very detailed and use the latest PBR technology on 100% of the 3D models. Moreover, the main VFR landmarks are placed on islands and custom boats.

Features

Accurate and detailed rendition of the three airports: the islands of Bequia (TVSB), the island of Mustique (TVSM) and the island of Canouan (TVSC)

High-resolution buildings and clutter objects PBR

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Night lighting on buildings

