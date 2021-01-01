  • Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-17-2021 11:13 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

    Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 is an excellent complement to the first product in the series Grenadines Islands Vol. 1. The Grenadines are located in the Caribbean and are part of the Lesser Antilles, between the islands of Saint Vincent and the island of Grenada. Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 comprises three airports: the islands of Bequia (TVSB), the island of Mustique (TVSM) and the island of Canouan (TVSC). The airports are very detailed and use the latest PBR technology on 100% of the 3D models. Moreover, the main VFR landmarks are placed on islands and custom boats.

    Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

    Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

    Features

    • Accurate and detailed rendition of the three airports: the islands of Bequia (TVSB), the island of Mustique (TVSM) and the island of Canouan (TVSC)
    • High-resolution buildings and clutter objects PBR
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Night lighting on buildings

    Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

    Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

    Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 2 for MSFS 2020
    See other DSky scenery
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jock

    Weird structures on screen in fs2020

    Thread Starter: jock

    Last week I suddenly noticed some dome-shaped skeletal grey structures appearing everywhere when I set up a flight. At first they seemed only to...

    Last Post By: jock Today, 11:10 AM Go to last post
    Markopolo1

    Graphics Card Help

    Thread Starter: Markopolo1

    Hi Guys I need help with choosing the best graphics card for MFS 2020. I am currently running MFSX with a nvidia 1050 but after upgrading to ,FS2020...

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 09:55 AM Go to last post
    SSI01

    Contacting Virtavia

    Thread Starter: SSI01

    Has anyone else been experiencing difficulty connecting to "Virtavia.com"? I can't seem to connect no matter what time I try. Have they changed...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Today, 09:28 AM Go to last post
    SimPilot/Astro Joe Armstr

    Is Flightgear worth buying

    Thread Starter: SimPilot/Astro Joe Armstr

    Hello, I'm thinking about buying the flight simulator 2020 from eBay or amazon, I read some reviews about it some good and some bad, some said that...

    Last Post By: W1RC Today, 07:54 AM Go to last post