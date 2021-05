Taburet Summer Sale At The FlightSim.Com Store

Scenery designer Taburet announces a Summer Sale going on now at the FlightSim.Com Store. During this sale save 20% on all Taburet scenery add-ons. Taburet has over 40 sceneries for MSFS 2020 plus many others for X-Plane, Aerofly FS 2, and Prepar3D.

See Taburet scenery add-ons for: