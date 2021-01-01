Taburet - Hawaii 10m DEM Released For MSFS 2020

Reconstruction of the Hawaiian islands elevations at 10 m resolution. This mod provide a sharper and crispier DEM for all of Hawaii. Is the first release of a new technique that can provide spectacular results. Light on frames rates, and reasonable stability with minimum morphing effect will provide relaxing and enjoyable flights over the Hawaiian Islands. What does DEM scenery do? In simple words, it enhances the terrain adding elevation points into the simulator to improve appearance and precision.

Purchase Taburet - Hawaii 10m DEM