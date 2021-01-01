  • Taburet - Hawaii 10m DEM Released For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-16-2021 01:03 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Hawaii 10m DEM

    Reconstruction of the Hawaiian islands elevations at 10 m resolution. This mod provide a sharper and crispier DEM for all of Hawaii. Is the first release of a new technique that can provide spectacular results. Light on frames rates, and reasonable stability with minimum morphing effect will provide relaxing and enjoyable flights over the Hawaiian Islands. What does DEM scenery do? In simple words, it enhances the terrain adding elevation points into the simulator to improve appearance and precision.

    Purchase Taburet - Hawaii 10m DEM

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: dem, hawaii, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    flightquarters

    New Info On FSX Activation Issue.

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Okay heres how this whole thing started. I downloaded FSX Deluxe to a USB drive, amazon sent it to me out the blue..(I didn't order it they just...

    Last Post By: flightquarters Today, 02:26 PM Go to last post
    Markopolo1

    Graphics Card Help

    Thread Starter: Markopolo1

    Hi Guys I need help with choosing the best graphics card for MFS 2020. I am currently running MFSX with a nvidia 1050 but after upgrading to ,FS2020...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 01:45 PM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Calclassic DC7F Shutdown Issue

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Hello, when I shutdown the CalClassic DC 7F engines I still hear the engines cranking from inside of the cockpit. Outside the plane all is quiet and...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:40 PM Go to last post
    BobSeaman

    Italian Carrier Ops by Enzo Calcagni.

    Thread Starter: BobSeaman

    I've installed the three carriers around southern Italy from ico_v1.zip by Enzo Calcagni and noticed the FS2004 restart-after-shutdown problem. I...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post