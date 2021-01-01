Tutorial: Aerosoft CRJ: Full Flying Lesson
By FilbertFlies
Learn along with me as I take a lesson in the Aerosoft CRJ 700 with Michael, a real world CRJ first officer and former flight instructor. He takes me through a full flight from Atlanta (KATL) to Washington Dulles (KIAD), from powering up the aircraft from cold and dark to shutting it down at the other end. If you'd like to follow along, the flight plan and other resources can be found below. There are also links to different chapters if you're looking for guidance on something specific.
We go through every flow and checklist, just as they're run in the real world at Michael's US regional carrier. Along the way, we gain some fascinating insights into real world ops, key differences between the Aerosoft CRJ and the planes that Michael flies in real life, and we learn how to troubleshoot and deal with some of the plane's... idiosyncrasies!
The Flight
From: Atlanta Stand D32
To: Washington Dulles Stand Z6
Weather: Few Clouds
Time: 12:30 local, 17:30 UTC
Routing: KATL/26L JACCC2 KELLN DCT BYJAC Q60 JAXSN DCT DORRN CAVLR4 KIAD/01R
PDF Flight Plan
KATL Charts
KIAD Charts
About The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700
The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
