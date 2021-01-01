  • Tutorial: Aerosoft CRJ: Full Flying Lesson

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-16-2021 11:23 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments
    Tutorial: Aerosoft CRJ Full Flying Lesson

    Tutorial: Aerosoft CRJ: Full Flying Lesson

    By FilbertFlies

     

    Learn along with me as I take a lesson in the Aerosoft CRJ 700 with Michael, a real world CRJ first officer and former flight instructor. He takes me through a full flight from Atlanta (KATL) to Washington Dulles (KIAD), from powering up the aircraft from cold and dark to shutting it down at the other end. If you'd like to follow along, the flight plan and other resources can be found below. There are also links to different chapters if you're looking for guidance on something specific.

    We go through every flow and checklist, just as they're run in the real world at Michael's US regional carrier. Along the way, we gain some fascinating insights into real world ops, key differences between the Aerosoft CRJ and the planes that Michael flies in real life, and we learn how to troubleshoot and deal with some of the plane's... idiosyncrasies!

    The Flight

    From: Atlanta Stand D32
    To: Washington Dulles Stand Z6
    Weather: Few Clouds
    Time: 12:30 local, 17:30 UTC

    Routing: KATL/26L JACCC2 KELLN DCT BYJAC Q60 JAXSN DCT DORRN CAVLR4 KIAD/01R

    PDF Flight Plan
    KATL Charts
    KIAD Charts

    About The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700

    The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    Michael's Youtube Channel
    Purchase Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020
    Flightbeam Washington Dulles Scenery

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pilotposer

    Calclassic DC7F Shutdown Issue

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Hello, when I shutdown the CalClassic DC 7F engines I still hear the engines cranking from inside of the cockpit. Outside the plane all is quiet and...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:40 PM Go to last post
    BobSeaman

    Italian Carrier Ops by Enzo Calcagni.

    Thread Starter: BobSeaman

    I've installed the three carriers around southern Italy from ico_v1.zip by Enzo Calcagni and noticed the FS2004 restart-after-shutdown problem. I...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    New Info On FSX Activation Issue.

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Okay heres how this whole thing started. I downloaded FSX Deluxe to a USB drive, amazon sent it to me out the blue..(I didn't order it they just...

    Last Post By: wblackret Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    aharon

    Special And Exclusive Embraer Milestone

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, Presenting a darn nice sunrise morning commuter flight abroad special and exclusive milestone Embraer E175 from...

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 10:57 AM Go to last post