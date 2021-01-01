Tutorial: Aerosoft CRJ: Full Flying Lesson



Tutorial: Aerosoft CRJ: Full Flying Lesson By FilbertFlies

Learn along with me as I take a lesson in the Aerosoft CRJ 700 with Michael, a real world CRJ first officer and former flight instructor. He takes me through a full flight from Atlanta (KATL) to Washington Dulles (KIAD), from powering up the aircraft from cold and dark to shutting it down at the other end. If you'd like to follow along, the flight plan and other resources can be found below. There are also links to different chapters if you're looking for guidance on something specific.

We go through every flow and checklist, just as they're run in the real world at Michael's US regional carrier. Along the way, we gain some fascinating insights into real world ops, key differences between the Aerosoft CRJ and the planes that Michael flies in real life, and we learn how to troubleshoot and deal with some of the plane's... idiosyncrasies!

The Flight

From: Atlanta Stand D32

To: Washington Dulles Stand Z6

Weather: Few Clouds

Time: 12:30 local, 17:30 UTC

Routing: KATL/26L JACCC2 KELLN DCT BYJAC Q60 JAXSN DCT DORRN CAVLR4 KIAD/01R

PDF Flight Plan

KATL Charts

KIAD Charts

About The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700

The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

