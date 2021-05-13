  • Sky Blue Radio Interviews Nels Anderson

    Sky Blue Radio Interviews Nels Anderson

    This Sunday, May 16th at 1300zulu (2pm London, 9am Eastern). Willy Canuck plays host to one of the most influential people of flight simulation for the last 20 years, Flightsim.com founder and owner, Nels Anderson.

    For anyone involved in Flight Simulation for the last two decades, Flightsim.com has been a well-known destination for add-on content, news and community discussions. This week, it’s founder, Nels Anderson, talks with Willy about the early days of Flightsim.com and it’s evolution throughout the last 25 years.

    Bearing witness to countless developments in simulation, Flightsim.com first supported MSFS 95 and has offered content for every version up to the present MSFS2020 as well as multiple version of X-Plane and Prepar3d.

    Set to an aviation theme of great music, Willy’s journey with Nels down memory lane will be sure to trigger fond memories of the wonderful years of the Flight Simulation community.

    skyblueradio.com

