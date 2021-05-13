  • Canadian Xpress May 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Victoria Day

    Nels_Anderson
    Canadian Xpress May 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Victoria Day

    Victoria Day is a federal Canadian public holiday celebrated on the last Monday preceding May 25. Initially in honor of Queen Victoria's birthday, it has since been celebrated as the official birthday of Canada's sovereign. It is informally considered to be the beginning of the summer season in Canada. The holiday has been observed in Canada since at least 1845, originally falling on Victoria's actual birthday (May 24). The holiday has always been a distinctly Canadian observance and continues to be celebrated across the country. It falls on the Monday between the 18th and the 24th and so is always the penultimate Monday of May.

    Victoria Day in Ontario is known as the May 24th long weekend and is the official start of the summer cottage season. So, for this month we head for the heart of cottage country.

    Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our May 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Toronto Billy Bishop (CYTZ) to Muskoka Airport (CYQA).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting theMonthly Fly-Inpage under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

