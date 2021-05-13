Sierrasim Simulation - SKMD Olaya Herrera Airport for P3D v4/v5

Enrique (Spanish: Aeropuerto Olaya Herrera) (IATA: EOH, ICAO: SKMD) is an airport located in Medellín, Colombia, that serves regional and domestic flights. Additionally, the airport is used by general aviation and features several hangars for charters. Olaya Herrera is the second busiest airport in Colombia by number of flights.

Today, it is considered the main regional airport of the country due to the large number of scheduled and charter flights operated to and from the airport. It was formerly known as Medellin International Airport prior to the construction of José María Córdova International Airport in the nearby municipality of Rionegro, 19 km (12 mi) east of Medellin. Between the two airports, there were more than 3.5 million passengers per year, which makes it the second busiest passenger city in Colombia after Bogotá.

Features

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

Real Autogen Update

Building PBR Texture

Airport Objects

Optimized for good performance

SODE objects

Compatibility with: Orbx, GSX L2, Vector, Open LC South America

3D grass

Dynamic lighting

Sloped runway

Medellin emblematic buildings (Coltejer, Alpujarra, EPM, Atanasio Girardor Stadium, Bancolombia)

