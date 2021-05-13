  • Lionheart Updates Trinidad TB21 For MSFS To Build 4.0

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Lionheart Creations releases the latest Build version of the Trinidad TB21 for Microsoft Flight Simulator MSFS, Build 4.0, released May 14, 20th, 2021.

    This package has quite a few updates and mods carried out on the interior and instrumentation. New 3D instruments are now featured, running pure Asobo animation code.

    Modifications And Updates 4.0

    • 3D Instruments fitted using Asobo pure coding for enhanced frame rates and realism
    • Instruments now feature on/off lighting control
    • Instruments now feature 'dimming' knob for low light flying at night
    • Cabin lighting system totally revamped with improved overhead spotlights and also blue glow light mode.
    • Some wear and realism added to the leather and vinyl interiors. Blue interior color totally revamped for truer color
    • Instrument face panels in Instrument Pods are revamped and more truer to actual panels of Trinidads; less shine, redone graphics, crisper edges
    • Various knobs on instrument panel redone/revamped. Rudder pedals rebuilt
    • Adjustments to handling and stability below 80 knots
    • Flaps speed and drag performance Mod's for better realism when in descent with full flaps active
    • Retracting exterior foot pedal system restored and active
    • Park Mode system now only active on the ground. For those that liked to deploy wheel chocks while in flight, I am sorry.

    Purchase Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

