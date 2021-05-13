  • Just Flight Announces Real Taxiways US For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-14-2021  
    Just Flight Announces Real Taxiways United States - Class C & D Airports.

    Something new for all MSFS users.

    In collaboration with new Developer 'Black Square' we're happy to announce that the first of the Real Taxiways add-ons will be released soon. Real Taxiways United States Class C & D Airports is now featured on our web site where you can check out many more screen shots and a pretty in-depth product description.

    Real Taxiways will help to enhance many aspects of navigating the default Class C and D US airports by adding a full complement of accurately placed real-world taxiway signs, with many new sign types added and new sign textures. Signs are more readable and you have the option of increasing sign sizes.

    More areas and countries will follow this initial offering.

