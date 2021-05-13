  • SimWorks Studios Announces Updates On Several Products

    SimWorks Studios Announces Updates On Several Products

    We are working hard on an update to the Zenith 701, which will bring in Wwise audio and three more variants: amphibian, skis and tundra tires! With the 3D art finished, we are starting to work on the flight dynamics to account for the weight and drag from these new appendages. Wwise sounds may take a bit longer, so if they don't make it in this update, we will include them in the next one.

    Regarding Okavango an update is currently in testing which takes care of some vegetation and animal bugs spotted. We also released some more animated animals into the scenery, but are doing so conservatively as they are known to feed on FPS.

    Finally, the Kodiak's VC model is approaching completion and we hope to share some screen shots with you next week. We are eagerly waiting on Sim Update 4 to see what improvements it brings for the turboprop engines, which will benefit the mighty Kodiak as well!

