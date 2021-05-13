Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 12 Released For MSFS 2020

A slight change in this volume. You have 19 new airstrips plus 16 updates. I have managed to mow the grass on my airfields now so it will make takeoffs and landings easier. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to be accurate. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

Included Airfields

Beeches Farm EGVI Graveley EGVR Great Massingham EGTT Kirkbride EGWI Little-Staughton EGFK Longford AG502 Long-Mynd EGNP Lukesfield EGYY Manton EGJN Mitchell's-Farm EGUU Nether-Huntleywood EGIT Old-Hay EGQA Old-Park-Farm EGPY Pilling-Sands AG401 Rathcoole-Airport EIRT Weston Zoyland EGWS Westray EGEW Wharf-Farm EGMK Yatesbury EGAV

Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 12

See other Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020