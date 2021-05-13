  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 12 Released For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 12

    A slight change in this volume. You have 19 new airstrips plus 16 updates. I have managed to mow the grass on my airfields now so it will make takeoffs and landings easier. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to be accurate. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

    As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

    Included Airfields

    1. Beeches Farm EGVI
    2. Graveley EGVR
    3. Great Massingham EGTT
    4. Kirkbride EGWI
    5. Little-Staughton EGFK
    6. Longford AG502
    7. Long-Mynd EGNP
    8. Lukesfield EGYY
    9. Manton EGJN
    10. Mitchell's-Farm EGUU
    11. Nether-Huntleywood EGIT
    12. Old-Hay EGQA
    13. Old-Park-Farm EGPY
    14. Pilling-Sands AG401
    15. Rathcoole-Airport EIRT
    16. Weston Zoyland EGWS
    17. Westray EGEW
    18. Wharf-Farm EGMK
    19. Yatesbury EGAV

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 12
    See other Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

