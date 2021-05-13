  • Henschel HS-123 Released For X-Plane 11

    Henschel HS-123 Released For X-Plane 11

    Well known aircraft developer Jennifer Kimball has created a wonderful freeware model of the Henschel HS-123.

    This HS-123 package comes with four variants. Two military: one with and without wheel pants and two civilian: one with and without the aux tank.

    The civilian version comes with a Garmin 530 mounted where the weapons control switches would be. The military model just has a weapons control switch area there and no Garmin.

    HS-123s were dive bombing/close support aircraft flown by the German Luftwaffe, Spanish Air force, and Republic of China Air Force. They were produced from 1936 to 1938 and about 265 of them were built. The demilitarized version is fictional but it is fun and it comes with some fun paints.

    Like many of Jennifer's models, this aircraft is freeware, but if you enjoy flying it, why not send her a small thank you.

    Read more about Jennifer in her FlightSim.Com interview.

    Download henschel_hs-123.zip
    See JennAviation payware aircraft

