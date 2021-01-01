  • FranceVFR Releases VFR Airport France Pack #1 MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-13-2021 05:41 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FranceVFR Releases VFR Airport France Pack #1 MSFS

    Airport France Pack #1 is a bundle add-on for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® including five detailed commercial French airports in one package:

    • LFBD - Bordeaux Merignac
    • LFLC - Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne
    • LFRB - Brest Bretagne
    • LFST - Strasbourg Entzheim
    • LFMT - Montpellier Mediterranee

    The Airports France range for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® has been designed to offer once completed about 30 of the most famous and/or frequented French commercial airports.

    Our goal for all the products in this range is above all to offer mixed IFR/VFR platforms offering the best possible compromise between homogeneity, visual rendering and search for realism while offering very attractive prices through "bundles" grouping several airports in one package.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ground textures 0.5m/pixel resolution reworked aerial images from IGN for Bordeaux, Brest and Clermont-Ferrand airports.
    • High resolution ground textures and detailed markings on each platform.
    • Photo-realistic 3D buildings specific to each platform.
    • Vegetation reworked on each platform and its surroundings.
    • Realistic night lighting reworked on each platform.
    • Runways profiles (slopes) reworked on each platform.
    • Animated jetways.
    • Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
    • SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.

    More information and screen shots on France VFR web site.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: francevfr

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 747 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jrdale210

    MSFS program Left open or closed each time after flying???

    Thread Starter: jrdale210

    I started off shutting down FS2020 after flying but lately to save loading time I am just putting Windows to SLEEP mode and leaving the program open....

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 05:55 PM Go to last post
    CapitalBill

    FSX compatibility issues with windows 7

    Thread Starter: CapitalBill

    I was looking at windows 7 website and it said that FSX deluxe was not compatible with windows 7 64 bit. I found this strange because every other FSX...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 05:13 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Fly My Sky

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:39 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Just Flight Announces PA28-161 Warrior II For MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22532-Just-Flight-Announces-PA28-161-Warrior-II-For-MSFS

    Last Post By: iflygary Today, 04:37 PM Go to last post