FranceVFR Releases VFR Airport France Pack #1 MSFS

Airport France Pack #1 is a bundle add-on for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® including five detailed commercial French airports in one package:

LFBD - Bordeaux Merignac

LFLC - Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne

LFRB - Brest Bretagne

LFST - Strasbourg Entzheim

LFMT - Montpellier Mediterranee

The Airports France range for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® has been designed to offer once completed about 30 of the most famous and/or frequented French commercial airports.

Our goal for all the products in this range is above all to offer mixed IFR/VFR platforms offering the best possible compromise between homogeneity, visual rendering and search for realism while offering very attractive prices through "bundles" grouping several airports in one package.

Technical Specifications

Ground textures 0.5m/pixel resolution reworked aerial images from IGN for Bordeaux, Brest and Clermont-Ferrand airports.

High resolution ground textures and detailed markings on each platform.

Photo-realistic 3D buildings specific to each platform.

Vegetation reworked on each platform and its surroundings.

Realistic night lighting reworked on each platform.

Runways profiles (slopes) reworked on each platform.

Animated jetways.

Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.

More information and screen shots on France VFR web site.

