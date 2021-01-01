FranceVFR Releases VFR Airport France Pack #1 MSFS

Airport France Pack #1 is a bundle add-on for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® including five detailed commercial French airports in one package:
- LFBD - Bordeaux Merignac
- LFLC - Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne
- LFRB - Brest Bretagne
- LFST - Strasbourg Entzheim
- LFMT - Montpellier Mediterranee
The Airports France range for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® has been designed to offer once completed about 30 of the most famous and/or frequented French commercial airports.
Our goal for all the products in this range is above all to offer mixed IFR/VFR platforms offering the best possible compromise between homogeneity, visual rendering and search for realism while offering very attractive prices through "bundles" grouping several airports in one package.
Technical Specifications
- Ground textures 0.5m/pixel resolution reworked aerial images from IGN for Bordeaux, Brest and Clermont-Ferrand airports.
- High resolution ground textures and detailed markings on each platform.
- Photo-realistic 3D buildings specific to each platform.
- Vegetation reworked on each platform and its surroundings.
- Realistic night lighting reworked on each platform.
- Runways profiles (slopes) reworked on each platform.
- Animated jetways.
- Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.
- Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
- Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
- SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.
More information and screen shots on France VFR web site.