Taburet - New Zealand VFR - Cellular Towers for MSFS

This dataset represents cellular tower locations recorded by the authority of the communications data management New Zealand. According to the data in New Zealand there are as today 4995 cellular towers. We have collected the data and injected it into the MSFS world to put these landmarks on the map. The pylons average 25 m in height and do include emissive night lighting to ensure they are visible at night. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display either day or night.

Coverage: New Zealand

