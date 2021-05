FlyByWire Simulations - Chapter 2 Of A32NX Ground School

Here is the second chapter inFlyByWire Simulations Ground School series:

We are happy to announce Chapter 2 of the A32NX Ground School series! This is a complete step-by-step guide on MCDU programming to assist beginners with regard to flight planning and management.

In case you missed the first instalment, here is Chapter 1 - Cold and Dark Start:

A32NX Ground School | Chapter 1 - Cold and Dark Start

