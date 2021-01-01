  • FS2Crew - Update on Pushback Express For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    We're adding some voice commands to Pushback Express for MSFS to control the ground service vehicles via voice. There are also some pretty good improvements coming to Pushback Express shortly so it matches up with the upcoming Fly By Wire A32NX Project version.

    One cool thing is we figured out a way to increase the resolution so the app looks 10 times more sharp and crisp now, so the UI is drastically prettier.

    We also added night lighting and an opacity slider and there's some other nice stuff to make PBE more realistic, too.

    At any rate, if you're a native French speaker, can you please translate these to speech commands to French for us please.

    This way you can issue the commands in your language in PBE.

    We're supporting native English, French, German and Spanish (those are the speech languages supported speech recognition in Windows).

    En francais svp...

    • Connect Jetway
    • Disconnect Jetway
    • Connect Stairs
    • Disconnect Stair
    • Request Fuel Truck
    • Request Catering
    • Request Baggage
    • Request Ground Power

    Thank you from Team FS2Crew.

    Source
    Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS 2020

