  • Indiafoxtecho Update On Sukhoi 31 For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-13-2021 10:27 AM  Number of Views: 82  
    1 Comment

    Indiafoxtecho Update On Sukhoi 31 For MSFS

    Even if we have not provided updates in a while, we have been working hard on different projects - so here is a brief update on one of them: the Sukhoi 31 for MSFS.

    3D modeling is now 99.9% complete: we just need to tweak a couple of textures, animations and the associated code - below are some screen shots - the final product will look pretty much the same.

    Indiafoxtecho Update On Sukhoi 31 For MSFS

    Indiafoxtecho Update On Sukhoi 31 For MSFS

    Basically this project is just awaiting the completion of the sound package and the flight model... however, while we were playing with the Su-31 color variations, we have received the (much awaited) notification from Microsoft about the upcoming Sim Update.

    There seem to be important changes (hopefully improvements) in the flight model - so all our planes must be re-validated (hopefully without the need of major changes).

    So, before moving forward with new planes, we will need to understand the impact of the flight model changes first.

    Also (finally!) the visual effects editor should be working... POSSIBLY allowing the addition of the (much awaited) smoke effect to the MB-339 (and the SU-31).

    We will soon provide updates on the other projects too!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    1 Comment
    1. pugilist2's Avatar
      pugilist2 - Today, 11:25 AM
      Looking forward to this release! Hope they have an option for a male pilot as well.

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Fly My Sky

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:36 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: KerrSpectives--The Islander

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22507-KerrSpectives-The-Islander

    Last Post By: bstikkel Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    Rudy_B

    Flightsim Navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS

    Thread Starter: Rudy_B

    Stuck at home thanks to the Corona virus I started a series of blog posts and videos about flightsim navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS, which might...

    Last Post By: Rudy_B Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    MaxwellMiky

    Msfs 2020 wmr vr

    Thread Starter: MaxwellMiky

    It will be nice to have a flight sim that will be native WMR : ) I wonder what the FPS would be like in a reverb without having to run SteamVR as...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:53 AM Go to last post