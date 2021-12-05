Just Flight - 146 Professional For X-Plane 11

JustFlight in partnership with Thranda Design, are proud to present the 146 Professional for X-Plane 11.

This all-new and highly detailed simulation of the 146 regional jet has been developed after comprehensive, hands-on research with the real-life aircraft, G-JEAO, which retired from service with British European Airways in 2000 and is now preserved at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum, and the CC.Mk2 and C.Mk3 aircraft of Royal Air Force, 32 (The Royal) Squadron.

The design process of what was to become the 146-100 began under Hawker Siddeley in 1973 when the iconic high T-tail, short undercarriage, four engines and distinctive airbrake were chosen to produce a regional airliner with short-field performance and quiet operation. The 146-100 first flew in 1981, followed by the stretched 200 series in 1982 and 300 series in 1988.

This 146 "Whisper Jet" package features eight variants of this classic British airliner: the 100 to 300 passenger variants, the 200QC and QT, 300 QT, RAF CC.Mk2 ‘Statesman’ and C.Mk3, offering a wide variety of configurations, ranges and flight operations across the globe.

The exterior models are stunningly detailed, featuring 4096 textures for incredible clarity and Physical Based Rendering (PBR) materials to produce realistic metallic, plastic and glass surfaces. Realistic animations include trailing-edge flap mechanisms, all passenger and cargo doors, spoilers and large tail-mounted airbrake.

The Captain and First Officer cockpit positions are modelled with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls. The aircraft features complex and detailed custom-coded systems, including hydraulic, electrical, fuel and pressurisation, and the cockpit is also fitted with a functional Thrust Management System (TMS) and comprehensive navigation equipment including an FMC.

The aircraft are brought to life with immersive dynamic lighting and 3D sounds, with unique flight dynamics for each variant and custom effects from condensation and contrails to realistic exterior lighting.

The 146 was flown all around the world and over 30 airline liveries from the UK, USA, Europe and Australia are included.

Purchase Just Flight - 146 Professional For X-Plane 11