Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Alaska for MSFS

A geographic tour of Alaska to discover all the wonders of a country rich in varied territories, which includes the great outdoors, mountains and forests, lakes and glaciers.

On board your versatile XCub you will fly for hours, from the far South to the North, to discover breathtaking views and the thrill of solo flight.

Features

Discover Alaska - Product includes a complete tour of Alaska with over 100 points of interest. Each POI has photo and description available in the Navlog

Cub Crafter XCub livery - Product also includes new livery for default Cub Crafter XCub in Alaska ALASKA State colors

Easy to fly – You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD but you will receive also routing instruction as well. So enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes. Hours and hours of pure fun, indulging your passion for flying at the same time

TTS technology - Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice

Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends

Flight Information

Flight Length: 2146 NM

Flight Duration: 17:32

Nuumber of Legs: 21

117 POI – Annette Island, Annette Island Reserve, Ketchikan, Betton Island, South Etolin Wilderness, Wrangell, Mitkof Island, Petersburg Creek, Kake, Barlet Point, Blue Lake, Sitka Rocky Gutierrez, Kruzof Island, West Chichagof-Yakobi Wilderness, Yokobi - land, Lemesurier Island, Pleasant/Lemesurier/Inian Islands, Gustavus, Young Island, Willoughby Island, Glacier Bay National Park, Grand Plateau Glacier, Glacier Bay National Reserve, Harlequin Lake, Blacksand Island, Yakutat, Malaspina Lake, Malaspina Glacier, Agassiz Glacier, Icy Bay, Guyot Glacier, Duktov River, Vitus Lake, Bering Lake, Martin Lake, Flag Point, McKinley Lake, Merle K (Mudhole) Smith, Eyak Lake, Hawkins Island, Chugach National Forest, Johnstone Point, Naked Island, Perry Island, Surprise State Marine Park, Whittier, Girdwood, Anchorage, Ted Stevens Anchorage Intl, Goose Bay State Game Refuge, Big Lake, Nancy Lake, Sustno River, Talkeetna, Denali State Park, Eldrige Glacier, Denali National Park, Summit Lake, Nenana River, Mckinley Natl Park, Sunset Glacier, Muldrov Glacier, Brooks Glacier, Traleika Glacier, Harper Glacier, Jeffery Glacier, Straightoway Glacier, Foroker Glacier, Herron Glacier, Chedotlothna Glacier, Dall Glacier, Dernali National Reserve, Farewell Lake, Guitar Lake, Medfra, McGrath, Tatalina Long Range Rador Site, Yankee Creek 2 Old Airport, Sixmile Lake, Youkon River, Grayling, Anvik River, Andreafsky Wilderness, Nunavulnuk River, St. Michael, Golsova River, Unalakleet, Shaktoolik, Elim, Golovin, Taylor Logoon, Cape None, Nome, Feather River, Port Clarence, Tin City, Wales, Lapp Lagoon, Ipek Lagoon, Sarixhef Island, Shishmaref, Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, Nugnugluktuk River, Deering, Eschscholtz Bay, Selawik Lake, Selawik, Shogvik Lake, Noorvik, Ralph Wien Memorial, Krusenstern Lagon, Kotlik Lagon, Ipiavik Lagon, Imikuk Lake, Kivalina, Mapsorak Lagon, Aiautak Lagon, Point Hope.

Purchase Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Alaska for MSFS