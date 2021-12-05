Wings Over Flanders Fields - Between Heaven & Hell II Patch

The team behind Wings Over Flanders Fields - Between Heaven & Hell II have released patch V1.09 which contains a few fixes and improvements:

This contains a few fixes, and an improvement to the new AI blipping feature we added in V1.07. Worth installing too if you have not yet updated BH&H II as there are some other good features and revisions added along with the fixes.

Fixed an issue whereby the correct Backclip distance (haze)was not being set for some Quick Scenario weather types, resulting in graphical cloud glitches under certain conditions. Implemented reduced Backclip distances (haze) for medium and variable dynamic weather. Removed the Cloth Hall at Ypres after it was damaged. Improved AI rotary blipping at low engine R.P.M. Fixed a fatal mission creation error with escort flights if the escorting squadron was based at the same airfield as player. Improved briefing text for when escorting squadron is based at same airfield as player. Fixed an issue with a Nieuport 17 Lewis skin.

