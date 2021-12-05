Wings Over Flanders Fields - Between Heaven & Hell II Patch

The team behind Wings Over Flanders Fields - Between Heaven & Hell II have released patch V1.09 which contains a few fixes and improvements:
This contains a few fixes, and an improvement to the new AI blipping feature we added in V1.07. Worth installing too if you have not yet updated BH&H II as there are some other good features and revisions added along with the fixes.
- Fixed an issue whereby the correct Backclip distance (haze)was not being set for some Quick Scenario weather types, resulting in graphical cloud glitches under certain conditions.
- Implemented reduced Backclip distances (haze) for medium and variable dynamic weather.
- Removed the Cloth Hall at Ypres after it was damaged.
- Improved AI rotary blipping at low engine R.P.M.
- Fixed a fatal mission creation error with escort flights if the escorting squadron was based at the same airfield as player.
- Improved briefing text for when escorting squadron is based at same airfield as player.
- Fixed an issue with a Nieuport 17 Lewis skin.