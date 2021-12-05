  • Pearl Simulations - French Polynesia Trilogy for MSFS

    Pearl Simulations - French Polynesia Trilogy for MSFS

    A package from the separately available sceneries. Moorea Tamae Airport (NTTM), Huahine Fare Airport (NTTH) and Bora Bora Motu Mute Airport (NTTB).

    Moorea Tamae Airport

    Moorea Airport (French: Aéroport de Moorea) (IATA: MOZ, ICAO: NTTM) is an airport serving the island of Moorea in French Polynesia, France. It is also known as Temae Airport or Moorea Temae Airport for its location near the village of Temae in northeastern Moorea. The airport is located 7.5 km (4.0 NM) northeast of Afareitu, the island’s main village. It is also 15 km (8.1 NM) west of the island of Tahiti. The airport opened on October 6, 1967.

    There were two airlines formerly using this airport, the first one was Air Moorea with a fleet of DHC-6 Twin Otters, while it is still a major destination for French Polynesia’s inter-island carrier Air Tahiti with its ATR-42 and ATR-72 aircraft.

    Custom 3D buildings, objects and custom apron textures and markings make it enjoyable to fly to this Pacific paradise.

    Huahine Fare Airport

    Huahine – Fare Airport is an airport serving the island of Huahine in French Polynesia (IATA: HUH, ICAO: NTTH). The airport is located in the northern part of the commune of Fare, on the Island of Huahine Fare, French Polynesia.

    The airport has a few inter island flights operated by Air Tahiti, French Polynesia's regional carrier. Mostly ATR-72/42 type aircrafts are used for those flights as the airline owns only them.

    Custom models and custom ground textures in 4K resolution gives you a perfect ambiance for recreating flights between the Society Islands.

    Bora Bora Motu Mute Airport

    Bora Bora Airport (IATA: BOB, ICAO: NTTB), also known as Motu Mute Airport, is an airport serving the island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia. It is located on the islet of Motu Mute.

    The airport was opened in 1943, during World War II. Commercial service became available in 1958 after the runway was reconstructed. It is built on an island (the Polynesian word for which is “motu”) located in a lagoon. A boat transfer is necessary to get to the main island of Bora Bora.

    Passengers from Vaitape, the largest population center on Bora Bora, usually use this airport for air travel.

    Available As Bundle Or Separately

    These three scenery packages are available individually or as a bundle.

    Pearl Simulations – Bora Bora Airport for MSFS
    Pearl Simulations – NTTM – Moorea Airport for MSFS
    Pearl Simulations – NTTH – Huahine Fare Airport for MSFS

