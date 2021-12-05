Canadian Xpress Canadian Rockies Tour

The Canadian Rockies or Canadian Rocky Mountains comprise both the Alberta Rockies and the B.C. Rockies in the Canadian segment of the North American Rocky Mountains. They are the eastern part of the North American Cordillera, which is a system of multiple ranges of mountains which runs from the Prairies to the Pacific Coast. The Canadian Rockies mountain system comprises the central/eastern part of this system, lying between the Interior Plains of Alberta and northeastern British Columbia on the east to the Rocky Mountain Trench of BC on the west. The southern end of the Canadian Rockies borders Idaho and Montana of the United States. In geographic terms, the boundary is at the Canada-United States border, but in geological terms it might be at Marias Pass in northern Montana. The northern end is at the Liard River in northern British Columbia.

The Canadian Rockies have numerous high peaks and ranges, such as Mount Robson 12,972 ft and Mount Columbia 12,293 ft. The Canadian Rockies are composed of shale and limestone. Much of the range is protected by national and provincial parks, several of which collectively comprise a World Heritage Site.

The Canadian Xpress® Canadian Rockies Tour consists of 40 legs that must be flown in order where you will explore the Canadian Rockies and visit many challenging Canadian airports.

Join Canadian Xpress today by visiting https://canadianxpress.ca and fly the Canadian Rockies Tour!

