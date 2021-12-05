Just Flight Announces PA28-161 Warrior II For MSFS

As promised the PA28-161 Warrior II for MSFS is now part of the In Development section on the website and the initial In Dev diary entry is live.

Here's a first look at early screenshots showing the PA28-161 Warrior II in MSFS.

This highly detailed simulation of the PA28-161 Warrior II for MSFS has been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Warrior II, G-BOZI, based at Conington Airfield. Already a very popular aircraft on other platforms, we are excited to bring you this incredibly detailed rendition of the Warrior II, complete with realistic wear and tear, and cockpit configuration.

Source

Just Flight PA28-161 Warrior II For Prepar3D

Just Flight PA28-161 Warrior II For X-Plane

Just Flight PA28-161 Warrior II For FSX