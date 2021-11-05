FSFlyingSchool For MSFS 2020 Now Available

For 15 years FSInventions has helped 1000s of real and simulator pilots fly their best in FSX, X-Plane and Prepar3D. Now that same team of talking instructors is here to help you with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

With FSFlyingSchool you never have to fly alone again!

Now you can take an intelligent, talking instructor along on any flight, anywhere - and get your flying assisted and graded in over 70 areas with full logged results and reports of achievements and problems.

From the Cessna 152 to the Boeing 747 – welcome your new instructor aboard!

Purchase FSInventions - FSFlyingSchool For MSFS