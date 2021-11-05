  • SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-11-2021 11:42 AM  Number of Views: 112  
    1 Comment

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    Many of you have no doubt seen the recent success of SpaceX's Starship, as just a few days ago, SN15 made a successful landing at the Boca Chica launch site in Texas.

    Now, thanks to the talented Milan Lisner, you too can try your hand at piloting this incredible vehicle. Not only has Milan modelled Starship SN15, but he has also recreated the Boca Chica launch site in exquisite detail. And if you want to take your realism even further, there is a larger optional download which provides photographic scenery of the area.

    As you can see from the screen shots, this is a must have addition to X-Plane, and a wonderful way of bringing the future of space exploration to your desktop.

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    Downloads

    X-Plane 11.50+ SpaceX Starship SN15 1.0
    X-Plane 11 Scenery--Boca Chica Texas Ortho4XP Scenery 1.0
    X-Plane 11 Scenery--Boca Chica Texas SpaceX Launch Site 1.0

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    1 Comment
    1. W33's Avatar
      W33 - Today, 01:20 PM
      Amazing work!

      Thank you.

      W33

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22438-Review-Aerosoft-CRJ-550-700-For-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: clankilp Today, 01:12 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Delta is Ready when you are...2021 Spring Edition

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Delta is ready when you are...2021 Spring Edition Of course, these views come from the home base of Atlanta.

    Last Post By: American B777-223ER Today, 12:36 PM Go to last post
    Cas141

    Default 737 . Attaining glideslope problem. Oversteering?

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Hello Flying ILS landings, I find that when pressing the App button to turn on to the glideslope, the plane turns on to the Slope and then goes past...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:40 AM Go to last post
    Rudy_B

    Flightsim Navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS

    Thread Starter: Rudy_B

    Stuck at home thanks to the Corona virus I started a series of blog posts and videos about flightsim navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS, which might...

    Last Post By: Rudy_B Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post