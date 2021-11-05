SpaceX Starship Package Released For X-Plane

Many of you have no doubt seen the recent success of SpaceX's Starship, as just a few days ago, SN15 made a successful landing at the Boca Chica launch site in Texas.

Now, thanks to the talented Milan Lisner, you too can try your hand at piloting this incredible vehicle. Not only has Milan modelled Starship SN15, but he has also recreated the Boca Chica launch site in exquisite detail. And if you want to take your realism even further, there is a larger optional download which provides photographic scenery of the area.

As you can see from the screen shots, this is a must have addition to X-Plane, and a wonderful way of bringing the future of space exploration to your desktop.

Downloads

X-Plane 11.50+ SpaceX Starship SN15 1.0

X-Plane 11 Scenery--Boca Chica Texas Ortho4XP Scenery 1.0

X-Plane 11 Scenery--Boca Chica Texas SpaceX Launch Site 1.0