Orbx Announces New Zealand Mesh For MSFS

NZ Mesh is the first product made with our new proprietary approach for custom terrain meshes for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Created from carefully blended high-resolution DEM data, NZ Mesh is a 100% self-contained product with no changes made to the default mesh or any other files. With virtually no noticeable performance impact, each LOD is consistent without any blurring or LOD morphing when flying over the diverse terrain of New Zealand.

