Gaya Simulations Previews Memmingen Airport

    Gaya Simulations have shared a single render of their soon to released (and free) scenery of Memmingen Airport:

    Memmingen airport taking shape...

    Remember--going to be FREE for all!

    Memmingen Airport, also known as Allgau Airport Memmingen, is an international airport in the town of Memmingerberg near Memmingen, the third-largest city in the Swabia region of Bavaria. Memmingen Airport has an ILS Category 1 for runway 24 and is equipped with NDB/DME and GPS RNAV. Originally, the runway was only 30 metres (98 ft) wide with accordingly narrow taxiways due to its former use as a facility for jet fighter aircraft. However, an expansion to the international standard 45 metres (148 ft) had been granted in 2016 and was completed in September 2019.

    Whilst we eagerly await the release from Gaya Simulations, why not check out Ewald Wagner's rendition for FSX over in the file library.

    fsx-edja-allgau-airport.zip

