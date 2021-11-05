Gaya Simulations Previews Memmingen Airport

Gaya Simulations have shared a single render of their soon to released (and free) scenery of Memmingen Airport:

Memmingen airport taking shape...

Remember--going to be FREE for all!

Memmingen Airport, also known as Allgau Airport Memmingen, is an international airport in the town of Memmingerberg near Memmingen, the third-largest city in the Swabia region of Bavaria. Memmingen Airport has an ILS Category 1 for runway 24 and is equipped with NDB/DME and GPS RNAV. Originally, the runway was only 30 metres (98 ft) wide with accordingly narrow taxiways due to its former use as a facility for jet fighter aircraft. However, an expansion to the international standard 45 metres (148 ft) had been granted in 2016 and was completed in September 2019.

