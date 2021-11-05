Verticalsim Releases Myrtle Beach Int'l XP

Verticalsim have announced the release of their Myrtle Beach International Airport scenery for X-Plane 11:

Welcome to the land of BBQ and beautiful coastlines!

Now announcing the release of KMYR - Myrtle Beach International for X-Plane 11! Now on the Verticalsim store!

Features

2021 airport layout

Surrounding autogen hand placed such as:

Mall



Warbird Park



Living communities



Industrial areas

High resolution PBR ground textures

SAM custom high detailed jetways

Animated car traffic

4K HD textures

Animated Justin Dupree

Traffic routes for WT3 and Traffic Global

Highly optimized

3D grass

Color graded satellite imagery

HDR night lighting

Source

Verticalsim Releases KFAY Fayetteville XP11

Myrtle Beach International Airport is a county-owned public-use airport located three nautical miles southwest of the central business district of Myrtle Beach, in Horry County, South Carolina, United States.It has one runway designated 18/36 with an asphalt and concrete surface measuring 9,503 by 150 feet (2,897 x 46 m).

If you're a FS2004 user and you like the look of this airport and its location, why not head over to the file library here at FlightSim.com and check out KMYR by Rob Touchtone.

kmyr_fs9.zip