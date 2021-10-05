  • Rolling Cumulus - "In the Soup" 3 Bush Trips Released For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Rolling Cumulus -

    Welcome Pilots! There are good times and bad times, many pilots are in the "bad" times at the moment. Right now we take any job no matter what!

    Today the weather is shifting up and down, you fly a small plane with no IFR equipment, just pure VFR. It rained last night, but now at the airport there are open spots in the sky even though you know it's not tops for flying only with your eyes. Anyway it's a flight that pays well and the freight owners are hurrying you to get it to their stores at not too far locations. Your wife is worried but knows you will fly....Good luck Amigo! Try to stay clear of the cloud soup!

    Features

    • Three bush trips in rainy weather in India, Iceland and Canada
    • Stops in grass, dirt and paved runways in cities, towns, villages and in the middle of somewhere
    • Six new airports, not seen before
    • Optimized for great visual quality and performance
    • Detailed route indicated along the flights
    • Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps
    • Experience dangerous approaches in fog and bad weather

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - "In the Soup" 3 Bush Trips
    See other Rolling Cumulus adventures for MSFS 2020

