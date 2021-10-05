  • Tutorial: How To Use VNAV

    Tutorial: How To Use VNAV

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    A Professional Pilot's overview of how to use VNAV and how to set up departures (SIDS), arrivals (STARS), how to use it in conjunction with an ILS approach. The basics of VNAV are discussed as well as questions and answers at the end of the video. The CJ4 Working Title Mod is used, but VNAV concepts are similar between aircraft and avionics types. Even though real-life scenarios are discussed, this is for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Navigraph charts are used in this demonstration.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    Navigraph
    Get the Working Title CJ4 here

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    About The Working Title CJ4 Mod

    This mod aims to modify the default CJ4 to genuinely represent the true capabilities, functions and features of the real aircraft. This mod will continue to be developed over time to add further functionality.

