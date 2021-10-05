  • Taburet - USA VFR Smokestacks for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-10-2021 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - USA VFR Smokestacks for MSFS

    Smokestacks are large industrial chimneys used in the process of combusting mostly fossil fuels in furnaces with the goal of producing steam to drive generators. This dataset represents smokestacks located in the United States, Caribbean and northern Mexico. According to the data in the covered area there are as of today 6198 smokestacks; we represent these obstacles adding a 180 m high smokestack; with flashing night illumination.

    We hope to add in the near future smoke effect to further enhance immersion. Smokestacks are of average height 180 m; and do include emissive night lighting to ensure they are visible at night. The items are visible for as far as MSFS can display either at day or night.

    Coverage: United States, including Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, America Samoa, Caribbean, northern Mexico.

    Purchase Taburet - USA VFR Smokestacks for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

