FS2Crew Announces FBW A32NX Project

    This one will be short and sweet...

    FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX Project:

    I'm still not comfortable pressing the 'release' button just yet.

    One of the beta testers said, "Bryan, the FSLabs Airbus of FS2Crew version does more stuff than this! I want more user options!"

    So naturally I had to add as many FSLabs options into the FBW version as I possibly could, with the exception of the "Flying as the Pilot Monitoring" stuff. (I'm waiting for Asobo to improve the AI copilot logic before I go down that road.)

    Now we just need to test the new options.

    Release Candidate 5 will go out to the testing team shortly. Once they give the thumbs up I'll press the 'release' button.

    Apologies for the delay everyone.

    We want it to be as perfect and complete as possible on release day as possible without bugs.,/p>

    As mentioned, even though it's "totally different" from any FS2Crew you have ever seen before (even the Flight Crew A320 Button version) there will still be a discount for any previous FS2Crew owners.

    Source
    See current FS2Crew add-ons

