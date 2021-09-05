IVAO Gets A Facelift

IVAO gets a facelift, first walk towards a new web infrastructure.

IVAO is very excited to release a facelift of IVAO Brand, and new Tracker, Webeye and Login system.

Our last branding update was back in 2013, however, a lot has happened ever since. Particularly, 2019 and 2020 have constituted stepping stone years for IVAO: We have released our new Clients: Aurora, Altitude and Artifice in BETA, a new Voice Module, a new web-based Flight Plan Tool, ensured our Pilot Client was compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator on day zero of its release with our own MTL library, launched Webeye 3.0, a new Documentation Library and much more.

Our branding update showcases a rejuvenation of IVAO software, and reinforces our mission as an Organisation, that is committed to continuously innovating and offering a leading edge experience.

The new branding will bring forth a more uniform brand across the board. We’ve refreshed the entire brand, and remained consistent to our original principles and philosophy, honouring our past. Within IVAO, Our Divisions establish the connection with our members across the globe. This is the primary reason we have focused on re-designing a clear and distinctive image for our Divisions, whilst maintaining our core identity, and feeling across the board.

In July 2020, we announced that we planned on implementing significant progress on building our new Web infrastructure. It was therefore a key dependency to deploy the new branding that is in conjunction, with our new Web infrastructure. For that, we have established this important date to have members experience a taste of this new major project, and therefore launch a completely new IVAO Tracker and Login system, showcasing our new branding.

Our new generation of IVAO Tracker, a flagship tool of IVAO that provides members with a detailed tracking of their ATC, Flight and Observer connections to the IVAO Network- is the first tool, in the series, that we will be launching as part of IVAO’s new Web 2.0 infrastructure. This system will be using our new generation tracking server system with a 15-second refresh rate, and will provide additional efficiency and stability to our servers.

